Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.89 Per Share

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.89 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Fonix Mobile’s previous dividend of $2.36. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON FNX opened at GBX 203.50 ($2.49) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £202.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,543.75 and a beta of 0.70. Fonix Mobile has a 12-month low of GBX 166 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 245 ($2.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 192.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 199.63.

Fonix Mobile Company Profile

Fonix Mobile plc provides mobile payments and messaging, and managed services for media, charity, gaming, ticketing, mobility, and other digital service businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers carrier and SMS billing, and voice services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

