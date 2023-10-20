Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $150.33 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $150.33 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $136.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

