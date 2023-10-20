Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

