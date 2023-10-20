Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,110 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.95.

Shopify stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $71.43. The company has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 2.08.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

