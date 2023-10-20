Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $14,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,457,937.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,457,937.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,688 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,646 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Down 0.7 %

Fortinet stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.30.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.