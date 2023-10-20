Franklin Wireless (FKWL) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Franklin Wireless to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Wireless and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Franklin Wireless alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Wireless -6.23% -6.94% -5.33% Franklin Wireless Competitors -9.69% 25.60% -3.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Franklin Wireless and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Wireless Competitors 257 666 1241 42 2.48

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 35.69%. Given Franklin Wireless’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Wireless has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

9.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin Wireless and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Wireless $45.95 million -$2.86 million -11.88 Franklin Wireless Competitors $656.34 million $6.38 million -3.37

Franklin Wireless’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Wireless. Franklin Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Wireless’ rivals have a beta of 3.62, suggesting that their average stock price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franklin Wireless rivals beat Franklin Wireless on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect. It also offers IOT server platform and application, which comprises Pintrac, a cloud based telecom grade server platform; Pintrac Mobile Device Management, an LTE hotspot; Pintrac Pet, a pet tracking application; Pintrac Auto that tracks, locates, and manages vehicles for consumers and businesses; and JEXtream, a cloud based telecom grade server platform for 5G devices and routers that enables enhanced remote management of device functionality. The company directly markets and sells its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the North America, the Caribbean and South America, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.