Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FCX traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,767,089. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.92.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

