Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report issued on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

FMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to €40.50 ($42.63) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.39.

NYSE FMS opened at $17.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,223,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,783,000 after purchasing an additional 718,910 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 683,851 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter worth $16,738,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 69.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 307,801 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 240.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 285,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

