FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Keyera in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 18th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.94 billion. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC cut Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup set a C$35.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Keyera from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.03.

TSE:KEY opened at C$32.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.73. The stock has a market cap of C$7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.17. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$27.82 and a 1 year high of C$34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is 136.99%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

