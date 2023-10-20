FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Issued By Zacks Research

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Sunoco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $4.24 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.23. The consensus estimate for Sunoco’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sunoco from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $50.92 on Friday. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.842 dividend. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.30%.

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunoco by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,747,000 after buying an additional 55,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sunoco by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 827,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,655,000 after buying an additional 53,931 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sunoco by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after buying an additional 82,745 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sunoco by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,141,000 after buying an additional 37,283 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 350,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,171,000 after purchasing an additional 126,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

