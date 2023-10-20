FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Reduced by KeyCorp

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ameren in a report released on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.42. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s FY2024 earnings at $4.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.96 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

NYSE:AEE opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Ameren by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 1.7% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Ameren by 35.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 0.9% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

