FY2023 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Reduced by Analyst

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Graco in a report issued on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Graco’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.14 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GGG. BNP Paribas began coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $70.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day moving average of $77.96. Graco has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $87.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Graco by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Graco by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 74.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

