FY2023 EPS Estimates for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Lowered by Zacks Research

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for OUTFRONT Media in a report issued on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for OUTFRONT Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OUTFRONT Media’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

Shares of OUT opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52. OUTFRONT Media has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.99%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is currently -47.24%.

Insider Activity at OUTFRONT Media

In other news, EVP Clive A. Punter acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,074.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OUTFRONT Media

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 116.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 166.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the second quarter valued at about $26,000.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.