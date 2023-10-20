FY2023 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Boosted by DA Davidson

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a report released on Thursday, October 19th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $10.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.10. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.93 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.18.

WTFC stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.56. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $97.81. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $574.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 347.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 100,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

