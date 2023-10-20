FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.43. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Johnson & Johnson’s current full-year earnings is $10.14 per share.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

JNJ opened at $152.30 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $4,609,399,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724,110 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 161,420.2% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,276,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271,978 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 141,974.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,750,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,612 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.