Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,728 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $20,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $937,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.56.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of GPC opened at $130.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.08. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $129.91 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

