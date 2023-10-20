Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOODO opened at $17.55 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

