Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $278.24 million, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.11. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $71.44 million during the quarter.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.