Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2023

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGFFree Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gruma Price Performance

GPAGF stock opened at $14.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. Gruma has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

About Gruma

(Get Free Report)

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gruma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.