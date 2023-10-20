Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gruma Price Performance

GPAGF stock opened at $14.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. Gruma has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Get Gruma alerts:

About Gruma

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats.

Receive News & Ratings for Gruma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.