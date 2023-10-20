Harvest Finance (FARM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.49 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $16.37 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $23.90 or 0.00079788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 704,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,799 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

