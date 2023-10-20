Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,972 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $83,133,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,936,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,411,000 after acquiring an additional 743,774 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $56.24 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.00.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -151.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.46.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

