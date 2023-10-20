Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys 168 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.5% during the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.21 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.38 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.13 and its 200-day moving average is $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $87.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.