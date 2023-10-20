Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $55,000 Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.25, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,646,513.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.25, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,383 shares of company stock worth $5,516,604. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $225.82 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.22. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.61.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

