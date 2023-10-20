Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.3% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 114,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 518,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,090,000 after purchasing an additional 27,606 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 379,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 893,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $160.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Citigroup lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus cut their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.14.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

