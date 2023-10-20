Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 127,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000.

Shares of EFG opened at $84.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

