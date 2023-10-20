Head-To-Head Analysis: Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) vs. Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY)

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Free Report) and Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Croda International pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ajinomoto pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Croda International pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ajinomoto pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Croda International has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ajinomoto has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Croda International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ajinomoto 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Croda International $1.85 billion 3.54 $331.56 million $1.29 19.75 Ajinomoto $10.06 billion 1.92 $696.09 million $1.28 28.97

Ajinomoto has higher revenue and earnings than Croda International. Croda International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ajinomoto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Croda International N/A N/A N/A Ajinomoto 6.77% 11.31% 5.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Croda International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ajinomoto beats Croda International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries. The company also provides specialty ingredients for self-tanning, color cosmetics, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, and oral hygiene, as well as skin, hair, sun, body, and baby care applications; construction chemicals, and bitumen additives; dietary supplements; and advanced materials, and polymer additives for electronics and devices. In addition, it provides chemistries, emulsifiers, fuel and power generation additives, and polymer additives; food additives; specialty polymer additives for furniture and wood applications; household, industrial, and institutional cleaning products; lubricants; oleochemicals; and packaging, print, and paper chemicals. Further, it provides paints and coatings; active pharmaceutical ingredients; thermal management products; plastic and rubber products for food packaging, carrier bags and toys, car bumpers, mobile phones, and home appliances; skin health products; hygiene and industrial nonwovens, botanical extracts, tissues, and textile auxiliaries; and water treatment chemicals. Additionally, the company offers bio-based phase change materials for automotive, building and construction, electronics and devices, and thermal energy storage applications. Croda International Plc was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications. This segment also provides instant noodles under the Knorr Cup Soup and YumYum names; coffee beverages under the Birdy and Blendy brands; powdered drink under the Birdy 3in1 name; MAXIM brand products; Chyotto Zeitakuna Kohiten brand products; and gift sets and office supplies comprising coffee vending machines, tea servers, etc. The Frozen Foods segment offers Chinese dumplings, cooked rice, noodles, desserts, shumai, processed chicken, and other products under the AJINOMOTO FRESH FROZEN, Bernardi, FRED'S, Golden Tiger, José Olé, LingLing, POSADA, and TAI PEI brands. The Healthcare and Other segment provides amino acids for applications in various industries, such as pharmaceuticals and foods; contract development and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, aseptic fill finish services, etc.; personal care ingredients; and medical foods, crop services, etc. This segment also offers Ajinomoto Build-up Film, an interlayer insulating material for semiconductor packages; fundamental foods under the Glyna and Amino Aile names; sports nutrition supplements under the amino VITAL brand; activated carbon products; and functional materials, such as curing agents for epoxy resins and adhesives, and release paper. Ajinomoto Co., Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

