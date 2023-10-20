Head-To-Head Analysis: Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) vs. HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) and HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.5% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of HSBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of HSBC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Toronto-Dominion Bank and HSBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toronto-Dominion Bank 15.25% 15.17% 0.81% HSBC 26.43% 12.19% 0.78%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toronto-Dominion Bank $48.71 billion 2.15 $13.54 billion $5.77 10.07 HSBC $74.18 billion 2.05 $16.04 billion $5.93 6.41

This table compares Toronto-Dominion Bank and HSBC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than Toronto-Dominion Bank. HSBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toronto-Dominion Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Toronto-Dominion Bank and HSBC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toronto-Dominion Bank 0 1 5 0 2.83 HSBC 1 3 6 0 2.50

Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus price target of $88.83, indicating a potential upside of 52.52%. HSBC has a consensus price target of $291.50, indicating a potential upside of 645.52%. Given HSBC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HSBC is more favorable than Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Toronto-Dominion Bank has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HSBC has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Toronto-Dominion Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. HSBC pays an annual dividend of $1.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HSBC pays out 33.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HSBC has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. HSBC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

HSBC beats Toronto-Dominion Bank on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases. It also provides credit cards and payments; real estate secured lending, auto finance, and consumer lending services; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients through direct investing, advice-based, and asset management businesses; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. The company also provides capital markets, and corporate and investment banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to corporations, governments, and institutions. It offers its products and services under the TD Bank and America's Most Convenient Bank brand names. It has a strategic alliance with Canada Post Corporation. The Toronto-Dominion Bank was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About HSBC

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions. This segment serves personal banking and high net worth individuals. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit and lending, treasury management, payment, cash management, commercial insurance, and investment services; commercial cards; international trade and receivables finance services; foreign exchange products; capital raising services on debt and equity markets; and advisory services. It serves small and medium sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates. The Global Banking and Markets segment offers financing, advisory, and transaction services; and credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, and securities services; and engages in principal investment activities. It serves government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.