Head to Head Contrast: Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP) and Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) and Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inspire Veterinary Partners and Calavo Growers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Veterinary Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Calavo Growers $1.19 billion 0.39 -$6.25 million ($0.22) -120.36

Inspire Veterinary Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Calavo Growers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

81.4% of Calavo Growers shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Calavo Growers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Inspire Veterinary Partners and Calavo Growers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Veterinary Partners N/A N/A N/A Calavo Growers -0.39% 2.85% 1.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Inspire Veterinary Partners and Calavo Growers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Veterinary Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Calavo Growers 0 1 1 0 2.50

Calavo Growers has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.06%. Given Calavo Growers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Calavo Growers is more favorable than Inspire Veterinary Partners.

Summary

Calavo Growers beats Inspire Veterinary Partners on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services. The company provides surgical services, which include soft tissue procedures, such as spays and neuters, mass removals, splenectomies, gastropexies, orthopedic procedures, and other surgical offerings; and care and alternative procedures, such as acupuncture, chiropractic, and other health and wellness services. Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc. markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The Prepared segment is involved in the distribution of prepared avocado products, salsa, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, fresh prepared entrees salads, wraps, sandwiches, parfaits, and fresh snacking products, as well as ready-to-heat entrees, other hot bars and various deli items, meals kit components, and salad kits. The company offers its products under the Calavo brands and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select, Taste of Paradise, The First Name in Avocados, Tico, Mfresh, Maui Fresh International, Triggered Avocados, ProRipeVIP, RIPE NOW!, Renaissance Food Group, Garden Highway Fresh Cut, Garden Highway, and Garden Highway Chef Essentials trademarks. Calavo Growers, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

