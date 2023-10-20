Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a report released on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Healthpeak Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PEAK. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $16.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after purchasing an additional 760,816 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

