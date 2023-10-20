Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th.

Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Heartland Financial USA has a payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 0.7 %

HTLF opened at $29.46 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.01). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HTLF shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HTLF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 219.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 521.5% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.