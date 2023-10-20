Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 309,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $1,101,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 35.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on CARR

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.