Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $87.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

