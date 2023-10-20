Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $275,000 Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $115.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

