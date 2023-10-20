Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $638,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 598.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 11,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 649,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,981,000 after purchasing an additional 208,752 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 636,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust
In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $115.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $133.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 89.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.56.
Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.29%.
Digital Realty Trust Profile
Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Digital Realty Trust
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Faith In The Construction Boom? Follow Buffet’s New Buys Here
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Commercial Vs Investment Bank, Two Powerhouses Have THIS To Say
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- América Móvil Stock Has Nowhere to go but Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.