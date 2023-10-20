Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,872 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,327,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.6% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 23,101 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.9% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 74,239 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,718,000 after acquiring an additional 264,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

WBA stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

