Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 750 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,505 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $95.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.