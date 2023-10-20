Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 837 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after buying an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after buying an additional 681,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,013,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,512,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,855,000 after purchasing an additional 200,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS opened at $78.18 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.39.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

