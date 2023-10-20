Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 85 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,035,000 after purchasing an additional 343,345 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,089,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,570,000 after purchasing an additional 33,179 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $268.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.96. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.91 and a 52-week high of $286.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

