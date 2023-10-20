High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Given a C$12.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.00 price target on High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark dropped their price target on High Liner Foods from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of High Liner Foods stock opened at C$11.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.38. The stock has a market cap of C$371.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.68. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of C$10.63 and a 52-week high of C$15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.13.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$341.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.43 million. High Liner Foods had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that High Liner Foods will post 1.879397 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

In other High Liner Foods news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.00 per share, with a total value of C$41,256.38. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $275,691. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

