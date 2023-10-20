Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Issue $0.25 Dividend

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th.

Home Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Home Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

HBCP opened at $33.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a market cap of $270.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $43.45.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 468.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 108,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 42.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Bancorp from $38.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

