Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hubbell makes up about 0.8% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,881,000 after purchasing an additional 89,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 42.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,028,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,529,000 after acquiring an additional 148,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,007,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,361,000 after acquiring an additional 50,956 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB stock traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.10. 96,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,843. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.30. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $209.96 and a one year high of $340.06. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $16,266,075.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

