Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 293,944 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

