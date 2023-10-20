IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,489,372,000 after purchasing an additional 156,122,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,376,000 after purchasing an additional 196,360 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,569,000 after purchasing an additional 26,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,209,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.29.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $425.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.81 and a twelve month high of $564.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $464.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.53. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

