Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.6% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.2 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $224.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.70 and a 200-day moving average of $238.48. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $188.04 and a one year high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

