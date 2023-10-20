IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMAX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark increased their price target on IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

IMAX stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $983.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.03, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68. IMAX has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $21.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. IMAX had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $97.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.69 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,207 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in IMAX by 40.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IMAX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $66,733.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,830.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

