Insider Buying: Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Insider Purchases £3,000 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2023

Savannah Resources (LON:SAVGet Free Report) insider Bruce Griffin bought 100,000 shares of Savannah Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,664.35).

Savannah Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SAV stock opened at GBX 3.55 ($0.04) on Friday. Savannah Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.10 ($0.06). The stock has a market cap of £64.97 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.93.

Savannah Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.