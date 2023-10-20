Insider Buying: Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) insider Lily Liu purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £41,000 ($50,079.39).

Synthomer stock opened at GBX 191.50 ($2.34) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £313.24 million, a P/E ratio of -82.19, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 137.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.82. Synthomer plc has a 52-week low of GBX 185 ($2.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,386 ($41.36).

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYNT shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 187 ($2.28) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 115 ($1.40) to GBX 400 ($4.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 249.25 ($3.04).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

