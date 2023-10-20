Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Receives Market Perform Rating from Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INSP. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $371.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $318.54.

Shares of INSP opened at $157.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -109.10 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.46. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $144.13 and a 1 year high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total value of $153,658.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,240.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,929,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1,117.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 212,406 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 417.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,389,000 after buying an additional 170,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 299,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,335,000 after buying an additional 159,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

