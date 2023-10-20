Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Rating Reiterated by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs restated their outperform rating on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut Insulet from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $262.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $145.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Insulet has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.41 and its 200 day moving average is $252.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.97 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Insulet by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,347,000 after purchasing an additional 66,814 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $3,052,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $6,547,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

