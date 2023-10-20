Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $86.45, but opened at $82.92. Interactive Brokers Group shares last traded at $81.90, with a volume of 658,321 shares.

Specifically, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,041,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,515,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $1,207,249.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 438,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,301,818.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,948,303.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,515,027.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 474,034 shares of company stock valued at $42,212,621. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on IBKR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

